Orange Police Beat 3.5.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 4, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the eastbound South service road
- Theft at the 500 block of Camellia Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bobhall and Interstate 10
- Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Assault at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 1200 block of Pine Ave
- Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
