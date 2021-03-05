March 5, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:33 am Friday, March 5, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 4, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the eastbound South service road
  • Theft at the 500 block of Camellia Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bobhall and Interstate 10
  • Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Assault at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1200 block of Pine Ave
  • Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

