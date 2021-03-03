Student proposes to girlfriend on college campus

Wedding bells can be heard from Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) this morning.

Jacob Craven, an LSCO student, proposed to his girlfriend, Andrea Howard, also an LSCO student, on campus last night. The two met during their second semester in Biology class.

Jacob had seen Andrea on campus before this class, but hadn’t worked up the courage to speak to her. In second semester Biology, Jacob saw an opportunity.

“I noticed there was a seat beside her on the first day of Biology class, so I sat in it. I pulled out my phone to play a pool game, and noticing that she also had an Android, saw an ‘in’ and asked if her phone was compatible with mine so she could play with me. She let out a big laugh in response, and that was the start of it all,” Jacob said.

Jacob and Andrea celebrated their first anniversary on February 21.

He came up with the idea to propose in Professor Matt McClure’s biology classroom, where it all started.

Last night, he led her through tea-lit lab tables to their former seats, dropped down on one knee, and popped the question.

She said “Yes!,” giving this Gator love story its fairytale ending.