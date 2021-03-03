March 3, 2021

  • 64°
Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Divorces 2.8-2.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for February 8 – February 18, 2021:

Taylor Nicole Merritt and Easton Rool Merritt

Kenneth Ray Strickland and Tilena Darlene Fountion

Tony Spivey and Dedra D Hall

Grant Austin Becker III and Morgan Beth Becker

Dalton Paige Smith and Andrew Stephen Williford

Donald Wayne Melton and Shari Vanbuskirk Melton

Lacey Danielle Hamm‑Marks and Lain Joseph Marks

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar