Community Briefs 3.3.21

Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fried or Baked Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, from 9 a.m. until sold out on Friday, March 5 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, dirty rice, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

CASA Classic Golf Tournament

CASA Classic Golf Tournament benefitting the programs of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Wildwood Golf Course. Four person Scramble, $300 per team, $100 Hole Sponsor. Register at casanr.org for more information call 409-886-2272

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

VFW Auxiliary Spring Garage Sale

The VFW Auxiliary 2775 Orange will hold their Spring Garage Sake in the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The cost per table is $15, each clothes rack will be an additional $5. For more information, contact Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380. Payments can be mailed to Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane in Orange. Please make check out to VFW AUX 2775.

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center. Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time: Thru April 15, 2021. Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

YMCA Basketball in Orange

YMCA Basketball is available at Orange Church of God thru March 13, 2021 at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange for ages 3 -13. Space is limited. To register contact Glenda Trainer at 409-962-6644 or email gtrainer@ymcasetx.org. Cost is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for nonmembers.

Anger Management Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Anger Management classes beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 via ZOOM 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

These will be 3 Tuesday night classes with homework.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Anger Management class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 weeks (on Mondays) starting March 1 and ends on March 29 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held at the Extension office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.