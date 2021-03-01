WO-S hosting Certa-Bearden Tournament this week; schedule

The West Orange-Stark Baseball Program hosts the annual Certa-Bearden Classic baseball tournament March 4 – 6, 2021, at WOS High School Campus – Ronnie Anderson Field. The annual classic welcomes six baseball teams, families, and friends into the Orange community for three days of baseball. “Bringing these tournaments to Orange helps our community’s economy. These teams bring families and friends into town that eat at our restaurants, fill their gas tanks, and shop. Let’s show off our southern hospitality and welcome them to our community.” stated Coach Sergio Espinal. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday – March 4, 2021

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Hardin-Jefferson – 11:00 a.m.

Jasper vs. Orangefield– 1:30 p.m.

Buna vs. Silsbee – 4:00 p.m.

WOS vs. Buna – 6:30 p.m.

Friday – March 5, 2021

Jasper vs. Silsbee – 11:00 a.m.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Buna – 1:30 p.m.

Buna vs. Orangefield – 4:00 p.m.

WOS vs. Hardin-Jefferson – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday – March 6, 2021

Orangefield vs. Hardin-Jefferson – 11:30 a.m.

Silsbee vs. Hardin-Jefferson – 2:00 p.m.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Jasper – 4:30 p.m.

WOS vs. Jasper – 7:00 p.m.

Coach Espinal indicated, “Come out and bring the kids to the ballpark and support your WOS Baseball Team. We will practice social distancing. Please bring and wear a face mask. We hope to see you at the ballpark.”