March 1, 2021

Van Wade/Orange Leader Bridge City's Caden Shaw is shown here on his way to winning the 3,200 meters at the Bobcat Relays last week.

Bridge City hosting Cardinal Relays Thursday

By Van Wade

Published 11:00 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Bridge City High School will be hosting the Cardinal Relays Thursday at Larry Ward Stadium.

Field events will crank up at 3 p.m. with the running finals starting close to 5 p.m.

Teams in the field include the host Cardinals, Orangefield, Buna, Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett, Kelly, Lumberton and Port Neches-Groves.

