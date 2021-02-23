Bobcats motor past Kirbyville in opener

KIRBYVILLE – The Orangefield Bobcats went on the road Monday night and snagged a season-opening 7-2 victory over the Kirbyville Wildcats.

The Bobcats opened up scoring in the first inning. Gunner Jones singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

Orangefield tallied four runs in the fourth frame.

The Bobcats’ big bats in the inning were led by a walk by Logan Gipson and by Tyler Shearin and a big double by Jones.

Bryce Bergeron was credited with the victory for the Bobcats. The pitcher surrendered one run on two hits over four innings, striking out four. Jace Gipson and Jason Bodin entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Gipson recorded the last eight outs to earn the save for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats tallied nine hits on the day with Jones and Kameryn Henderson each getting three hits in four at-bats.

The Bobcats will travel to the Bridge City Tournament Thursday through Saturday.