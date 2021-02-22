Cardinals, Lady Mustangs hosting tourneys this week, schedules

There will be plenty of diamond action this week as teams head to tournaments.

Bridge City will host a baseball tournament Thursday through Saturday at Chuck Young Field.

Games Thursday will be Jasper vs. Kelly (9 a.m.), Jasper vs. Vidor (11:15 a.m.), Vidor vs. Nederland (1:30 p.m.), Kirbyville vs. Orangefield (3:45 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. Buna (6 p.m.).

Games Friday will be Jasper vs. Orangefield (9 a.m.), Buna vs. Kelly (11:15 a.m.), Kelly vs. Vidor (1:30 p.m.), Bridge City vs. Nederland (3:45 p.m.), Nederland vs. Kirbyville (6 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. Kirbyville 8:15 p.m.). Games Saturday will be Orangefield vs. Buna (9 a.m.), Orangefield vs. Nederland (11:15 a.m.), Kirbyville vs. Jasper (1:30 p.m.), Vidor vs. Jasper (3:45 p.m.), and Bridge City vs. Kelly (6 p.m.).

The LC-M Bears will be competing in the Whitehouse Tournament Thursday through Saturday while the WO-S Mustangs will compete in the Anahuac Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs will host their tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Games slated for Thursday includes Hardin-Jefferson vs. Jasper (8 a.m.), Orangefield vs. Kirbyville (9:30 a.m.), Hardin-Jefferson vs. Kirbyville (11 a.m.), Orangefield vs. Jasper (12:30 p.m.), WO-S vs. Warren (2 p.m.), Newton vs. Cleveland (3:30 p.m.), Warren vs. Cleveland (5 p.m.) and WO-S vs. Newton (6:30 p.m.).

Games slated for Friday includes Kirbyville vs. Jasper (8 a.m.), Warren vs. Newton (9:30 a.m.), Jasper vs. Newton (11 a.m.), Kirbyville vs. Warren (12:30 p.m.), WO-S vs. Cleveland (2 p.m.), Orangefield vs. Hardin-Jefferson (3:30 p.m.), Orangefield vs. Cleveland (5 p.m.) and WO-S vs. Hardin-Jefferson (6:30 p.m.).

Games will start at 8 a.m. Saturday all the way to the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Those matchups will be set after the standings from Thursday and Friday games.

The LC-M Lady Bears will be competing at the Sweeny Tournament Thursday through Saturday.