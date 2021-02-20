Young adults invited to GATHER OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights, beginning February 28, 2021, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

Free onsite childcare is provided.

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for Gather OC, and for all events at Trinity Baptist Church, including weekly deep cleaning and sanitizing of the facility, social distancing and wearing of masks.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.