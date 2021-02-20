February 20, 2021

LTTE
Letters to the Editor

RE: Climate change expected to increase displacement, migration in Texas

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:29 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

Thanks for the article. We read very little about climate change in Orange County Texas If we don’t talk about it in Orange County, we can assume it is not a problem. Yet, Orange County appears to be the center of climate change from New Orleans along the Gulf Coast to Corpus Christi. I flew over Lake Charles a few days ago and it looked like a sea of blue.

Paul Mattingly

Climate change expected to increase displacement, migration in Texas

