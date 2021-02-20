Black History Month: Orange man recognized for excellence

From staff reports

Stacy Michael, originally of Orange, was recognized by Air Liquide African American Network for Profiles in Excellence.

For more than two years, Michael has served as the plant manager at the Merritt Island ASU in Florida. The plant, located 60 miles northeast of Orlando, plays a major role in supporting the U.S. space program through the continuous supply of high-pressure nitrogen, via pipeline, to the Kennedy Space Center (KSC). Among other uses, the nitrogen is used to purge rocket engines before fuel is loaded prior to launch, according to a press release.

In 2020, Michael’s team supported more than 30 KSC launches. He said he is responsible for the safe, efficient and reliable operations of the facility and his role of plant manager is both challenging and rewarding.

“Adapting to our customers’ needs and embracing growth keeps me laser focused and excited about my future with Air Liquide,” Michael said.

With a 100-percent reliability rate, Michael and his team are example of Air Liquide’s BeActEngage.

“My team and I are proud to be a part of the return to manned space launches,” he said.

Michael joined Air Liquide as a participant in the Air Liquide Plant Orientation (ALPOP) in the fall of 2016. The training, which lasts 12 – 24 months, is designed to develop future plant managers. Trainees are mentored and coached by a strong plant manager and placed in Large industries as a plant or operations manager upon graduation.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in homeland security and is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for more than 23 years. He is a member of the Military Affairs Council through Cocoa Beach Chamber of Commerce. They work to enhance the quality of life for enlisted members assigned in the local area.

“As a military retiree, I feel a responsibility to give back to those who give so much to our country and local community,” Michael said.

When asked about his future aspirations within Air Liquide, Michael envisions a management path in Large industries that leads to a role in business development.