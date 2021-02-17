No school for LC-M, WO-S Thursday

Both the Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark school districts will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather and to water issues.

LC-M Superintendent Stacey Brister said the district will reevaluate for Friday. She was on the phone with Orange city officials, which was asking the district to not return to school Thursday for water consumption reasons.

West Orange-Cove CISD will remain closed Thursday, February 18. The city of Orange has asked residents to please reduce water consumption for the next 24-48 hours in an effort to prevent a boil water notice. We will continue to monitor the situation. Please stay tuned to FB, Twitter, and local media outlets for further updates. Stay warm and safe MUSTANGS!