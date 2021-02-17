LC-M-OF Softball Tournament revised schedule
The Southeast Texas Kickoff Softball Classic hosted by LC-M and Orangefield has had some changes this week due to the inclement weather.
No games will be played Thursday and no games will be played at all at the LC-M Lady Bear Softball Field as the schedule has changed to Friday and Saturday with games to be played at Bridge City and Orangefield.
Here is the revised schedule but stay aware that there could be another revision due to the weather:
Friday at Bridge City Lady Cardinal Field:
10 a.m: Nederland vs. Bridge City
11:30 a.m. Hamshire-Fannett vs. Jasper
1 p.m: Lumberton vs. LC-M
2:30 p.m.: Bridge City vs. LC-M
4 p.m.: Nederland vs. Jasper
5:30 p.m.: Lumberton vs. Hamshire-Fannett
7 p.m.: Jasper vs. LC-M
Friday at Orangefield Lady Bobcat Field
10 a.m.: Beaumont United vs. WO-S
11:30 a.m.: Woodville vs. Kountze
1 p.m.: Hardin-Jefferson vs. Orangefield
2:30 p.m.: Hardin-Jefferson vs. Woodville
4 p.m.: WO-S vs. Orangefield
5:30 p.m.: Beaumont United vs. Kountze
7 p.m.: Beaumont United vs. Orangefield
Saturday at Bridge City Lady Cardinal Field
10 a.m: Kountze vs. Hardin-Jefferson
11:30 a.m.: Beaumont United vs. Bridge City
1 p.m.: Woodville vs. WO-S
2:30 p.m.: Kountze vs. WO-S
4 p.m.: Beaumont United vs. Hardin-Jefferson
5:30 p.m.: Woodville vs. Bridge City
7 p.m.: Hardin-Jefferson vs. Bridge City
Saturday at Orangefield Lady Bobcat Field
10 a.m.: Nederland vs. Jasper
11:30 a.m.: Lumberton vs. Orangefield
1 p.m.: Hamshire-Fannett vs. Orangefield
2:30 p.m.: Jasper vs. LC-M
4 p.m.: Nederland vs. Lumberton
5:30 p.m.: Nederland vs. Orangefield
‘7 p.m.: Hamshire-Fannett vs. LC-M
