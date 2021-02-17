February 17, 2021

City of Orange asking residents to limit water consumption for next 24-48 hours

By Van Wade

The City of Orange is asking to residents/customers to please reduce water consumption the next 24-48 hours in an effort to possibly prevent a boil water notice. Your assistance and support are critical at this time.

Monitoring of conditions are ongoing and updates will be shared.

