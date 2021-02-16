From County Judge Gothia: Please don’t travel tonight or early Wednesday morning
From Orange County Judge John Gothia – Protect your pipes, pets, plants and people. Please do not travel tonight or tomorrow morning if at all possible. This extreme winter weather event will continue to make conditions for travel dangerous. Stay safe and stay warm.
You Might Like
Lamar State College Orange closed Wednesday
In our continued effort to protect the safety of our Gator Community, Lamar State College Orange’s campus will be closed... read more