H-E-B Store Operations Update – Monday, February 15
Due to severe weather, Houston, Bryan-College Station and Golden Triangle-Area
H-E-B stores will temporarily adjust hours of operation
With the winter storm events throughout Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce our store hours of operation at all H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores across the Greater Houston, Bryan-College Station and Golden Triangle areas. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.
H-E-B, Joe V’s, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores will open if they are able from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, February 15.
At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change.
At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.
Winter Wonderland in Orange County
Everyone in Orange County woke up to a nice “white surprise” as more snow fell than expected across the region.... read more