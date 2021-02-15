H-E-B Store Operations Update – Monday, February 15

Due to severe weather, Houston, Bryan-College Station and Golden Triangle-Area

H-E-B stores will temporarily adjust hours of operation

With the winter storm events throughout Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce our store hours of operation at all H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores across the Greater Houston, Bryan-College Station and Golden Triangle areas. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.

H-E-B, Joe V’s, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores will open if they are able from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, February 15.

At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change.

At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.