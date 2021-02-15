DPS: Avoid using recreational equipment on public roadways, bridges and overpasses

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urges all citizens to avoid using recreational equipment—such as skis or sleds—on public roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

Vehicular traffic and first responders are still utilizing many roadways, and the poor driving conditions significantly increase stopping distance and a driver’s ability to steer away from danger.

Texans should stay tuned to local television and radio stations for weather and traffic updates. Please visit DriveTexas.org for road conditions.