Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration, Continues To Deploy Resources As Severe Winter Weather Impacts Texas

Orders State Operations Center To Expand Operations to 24 Hours A Day

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties in response to severe winter weather that is impacting Texas. The Governor is continuing to deploy state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts and has ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week.

“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” said Governor Abbott. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed the following state resources to support winter weather response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.

Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.

Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.

View the Governor’s disaster declaration.