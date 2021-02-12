Divorces 2.1 -2.5.21
The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of February 1 – February 5, 2021:
Emily Kate Vaglica and Matt Clinton Vaglica
Darlea Haney McCune and Zachary Michael McCune
Ashley Greer and Andrew Bradley‑Robert Lovaas
Travis Roy Barnes and Tammy Renee Barnes
Fawn Michelle Standridge and Robert Glen Standridge
Amy P. Boneau and Ronald W. Boneau
Michael Anthony Bertrand and Rachel Lindsey Bertrand
