Backlog of COVID cases affect this week’s stats

By Dawn Burleigh

According to the Hardin County Health Department there a backlog of 115 new cases of the coronavirus. These cases were older than 10 days but less than 20 days.

This week Orange County had 275 new cases despite the numbers reported reflecting 390 which is the total number of new cases reported this week.

Also, nine new deaths were reported from November-December 2020. There were only two new deaths this month, despite the numbers reported this week reflecting 11 new deaths.

There are two more persons on ventilators this week bringing the number to four and there are two less persons hospitalized with COVID-19 making the number 25.

The total number of cases of the virus in Orange County since the COVID Crisis began is 7,041.

For those in Orange County who want to receive the vaccination and fall under Phase 1a or 1b, can call 409-550-2536 or register online at https://vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov/

It is a multi-step process and registration is not an appointment.

Step 1: Sign Up

After you submit your registration, you will receive a confirmation message stating that you were successful in signing up for vaccination. Within 24 hours, you will also receive an e-mail from ‘vaccine@beaumonttexas.gov’ confirming your registration. Please check your junk, spam, or other e-mail.

The purpose of these two confirmations it to let you know that they have your e-mail and phone numbers in the system and that you are on the list to be vaccinated.

Step 2: Schedule your appointment

The next communication received will be from the Southeast Texas Regional Operations Center informing you that you are eligible to schedule your vaccination appointment. This communication will come in the form of both an e-mail (to the address provided during sign-up) and an automated phone call.

After receiving your notification, you will return to this portal to complete the required paperwork and to schedule your appointment.

Step 3: Getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Remember to bring your ID, registration confirmation, and signed consent form.

Step 4: Getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

At your visit you will receive a card indicating the approximate time of when your next dose is due. A few days prior to that you will receive another message via phone and e-mail, asking you to once again schedule your second dose.

COVID-19 vaccination is especially important for people who may be more likely to get very sick from COVID-19, such as older adults and people with certain medical conditions, according to the CDC.

People with underlying medical conditions may get a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they have not had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or any of the ingredients in a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC has made recommendations on who should get vaccinated first.

CDC recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. This is referred to as Phase 1a. Phases may overlap. CDC made this recommendation on December 3, 2020.

Phase 1b includes: