WO-S lifters fare well at Bobcat Meet
On Wednesday the WO-S Mustangs traveled to Orangefield to compete in their annual powerlifting meet, and had a great showing. The Lady Mustangs returned home with the Silver as the Mustangs brought home the Bronze.
Girls
114lb class
2nd place – Jalynn Guillory – with a total of 405 lbs
3rd place – Dasasha Janice – with a total of 400 lbs
123lb class
2nd place – Jayden Miller – with a total of 490 lbs
132lb class
2nd place – Azia Walker – with a total of 530 lbs
3rd place – Nakeylee Ross – with a total of 360 lbs
148lb class
3rd place – Ariel Farris – with a total of 580 lbs
4th place – T’era Garrett – with a total of 560 lbs
165lb class
1st place – Kamille Queen – with a total of 665 lbs
181lb class
5th place – Katie Hogg – with a total of 545 lbs
198lb class
1st place – Aris Batts – with a total of 780 lbs
259+lb class
2nd place – Nortazia McGhee – with a total of 700 lbs
Boys
181lb class
2nd place – Clint Williams – with a total of 1,230 lbs
5th place – Demarcus Warren – with a total of 855 lbs
220lb class
4th place – Issac Morris – with a total of 1,100 lbs
5th place – Joshua Sterling – with a total of 905 lbs
242lb class
3rd place – Ja’Kalen Jenkins – with a total of 865 lbs
275lb class
3rd place – Judah Huerta – with a total of 890 lbs
308lb class
2nd place – Davin Heard – with a total of 1,015 lbs
3rd place – Makellon Sells – with a total of 1,015 lbs
4th place – Evan Gray – with a total of 945 lbs
