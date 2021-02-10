Community Trash Off goes virtual

To The Leader

The 26th Annual Community Trash-Off for Orange, Texas, and surrounding communities will take place virtually on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Community Trash-Off is organized by the staff of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center and conducted by volunteers from Orange, West Orange, Pinehurst, and other surrounding communities.

While we know that the INVISTA Sponsored Community Trash-off is a popular way to get involved and make a difference, in light of the impact of COVID-19, as well as recommendations from the Stark Foundation and government leadership, we will host a virtually organized “clean up” opportunity. While we would love to come together for a day of community service and fellowship, the safety of our community members is paramount, especially those who are put in harm’s way by the spread of COVID-19.

This year, each registered participant will be provided with their own kit of tools to effectively participate in the clean-up efforts throughout their community, not for just one day, but year-round.

Each kit will contain: one reusable bag, one trash grabber, one safety vest, one pair of gloves, and four garbage bags. Our hope is to empower our community to continue clean-up efforts year-round by providing the basic tools required for the job. If nothing else, this event will bring us together, from a distance, for a day of good clean fun.

Participants will register for a Trash-off kit to be picked up at the gardens by the participant or a representative. Participants will head out into their neighborhood or anywhere they like to walk, collect the litter they see, and post a photo on Shangri La Gardens Facebook page or on their personal profile with the hashtag #VirtualCommunityTrashOff2021 #TrashOffFlashOn.

This year, we ask that if participants are able to transport their own collected litter to the dumpster at the city of Orange Boat Ramp (follow the signs), that they do so. Collected litter bag pick-up will be available to those in Orange, West Orange, and Pinehurst who need assistance. Just let us know!

Register at https://starkculturalvenues.doubleknot.com/registration/register.aspx#