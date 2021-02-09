Search warrant uncovers drugs and illegal gambling operation

On February 8, 2021, the city of Orange Narcotic Division and the West Orange Police Department executed a search warrant at 1607 16th Street, The Puff Station, in Orange.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that employees of the business were selling narcotics and drug paraphernalia from the store. The store also had an illegal gambling operation in the back of the business.

Once officers executed the search warrant, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and evidence pertaining to the illegal gambling operation was seized. Some of the drug paraphernalia consisted of items used to ingest methamphetamine, “crack” cocaine and marijuana.

State charges are pending for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Delivery of marijuana.