February 8, 2021

District 22-4A hoop standings; Lady Cats, Cards playoff games set

By Van Wade

Published 8:41 am Monday, February 8, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Lumberton (18-6, 10-1)

Silsbee (10-11, 7-3)

Bridge City (16-8, 6-4)

WO-S (10-13, 5-5)

Orangefield (15-10, 4-7)

LC-M (10-15, 2-8)

Vidor (3-15, 2-8)

GIRLS

Lumberton (19-3, 11-1)

Silsbee (15-3, 11-1)

Orangefield (15-8, 7-5)

Bridge City ( 8-10, 5-7)

WO-S (7-14, 4-8)

LC-M (8-13, 4-8)

Vidor (1-15, 0-12)

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

WO-S at Bridge City boys

LC-M at Silsbee boys

Vidor at Orangefield boys

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Orangefield vs. Liberty girls 4A bidistrict playoffs, Kountze High School, 6 p.m.

Bridge City vs. Hardin-Jefferson girls 4A bidistrict playoffs, East Chambers High School, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY FEB. 12

Lumberton at WO-S boys

Bridge City at LC-M boys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

