Vidor Police Beat 1.27- 2.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 27 – February 3, 2021:
Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street
- Theft at the 600 block of Slaughter Street
- Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Main Street
Thursday, Jan. 28
- Assault at the 300 block of Concord Street
- Controlled substance at the 400 block of Old 90
- Trespassing at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
Friday, Jan. 29
- Warrant service at the 400 block of Main Street
- Burglary at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
Saturday, Jan. 30
- Assault at the 1000 block of Bowie Street
- Obstructing police at Mail and Railroad
Sunday, Jan. 31
- Theft at the 1200 at Main Street
- Threats on Main Street
Monday, Feb. 1
- Suspicious activities at the 100 block of Mill Street
- Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 1100 block of Old Hwy 90
- Assault at the 1100 block of Tannahill Street
Tuesday, Feb. 2
- Suspicious person at the 300 block of Elgie Street
- Theft at the 800 block of Main Street
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 400 block of Park Street
- Sexual assault reported
- Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 3300 block of Zoann Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
