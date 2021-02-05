February 5, 2021

  • 45°

Friday Night Reels – RESCHEDULED

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:34 am Friday, February 5, 2021

Oh weather, looks like our plans have changed.

It is no surprise that 2021 is throwing obstacles our way, but the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has bad news and good news for our Friday Night Reels attendees.

Bad news: Friday Night Reels featuring Dirty Dancing to be held Friday, February 5 is canceled due to inclement weather.

Good news: Friday Night Reels featuring Dirty Dancing is being rescheduled for Friday, February 26!

Stay tuned for additional information concerning the reschedule of Friday Night Reels.

