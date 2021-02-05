Friday Night Reels – RESCHEDULED
Oh weather, looks like our plans have changed.
It is no surprise that 2021 is throwing obstacles our way, but the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has bad news and good news for our Friday Night Reels attendees.
Bad news: Friday Night Reels featuring Dirty Dancing to be held Friday, February 5 is canceled due to inclement weather.
Good news: Friday Night Reels featuring Dirty Dancing is being rescheduled for Friday, February 26!
Stay tuned for additional information concerning the reschedule of Friday Night Reels.
You Might Like
Vidor man arrested for murder of elderly man
PRESS RELEASE — On Thursday, February 04, 2021 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, in conjunction with the Orange... read more