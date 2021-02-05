Deweyville’s Clark, Menard ink to further their playing careers

Thursday was a big day for the Deweyville Pirates with two student athletes going on to make their mark at the next level.

Bree Clark with go to Louisiana College in Pineville, LA. to play softball. Bree is a standout player and after losing last season to Covid is looking forward to this season with the Lady Pirates.

James Menard will go on to play quarterback at Bethel College in N. Newton, KS. James had an outstanding season with the Pirates as their team made history at Deweyville this year with a District Championship and a first round play-off win.

Congratulations Pirates!