Valentine’s Day cards requested for senior adults

All six Buckner senior living community locations across Texas are now accepting letters and cards for Valentine’s Day to bring hope and joy to senior adults and senior living employees.

To The Leader

Beaumont, Texas – As Valentine’s Day approaches, Buckner Retirement Services is calling on Texans to send Valentine’s Day letters and cards to senior adults residing in any of the nonprofit’s six senior living communities. Cards for community employees are also accepted to show support for the frontline heroes serving senior adults throughout the pandemic.

The six Buckner communities in Texas include Buckner Villas in Austin, Parkway Place in Houston, Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, Calder Woods in Beaumont, Westminster Place in Longview, and Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo.

“Whether you buy a card from the store or send a handmade Valentine, each show of support sent to our Buckner communities will be greatly appreciated by a senior adult,” said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services. “Any mail received at our communities will be safely distributed to residents and associates.”

In March 2020, the restriction of visitors to senior living communities operated by Buckner Retirement Services led the provider to call on Texans to help bring love and joy to its residents. Since the initial ask in March, more than 1,000 pieces of mail have been received from across Texas and the nation.

“The support our senior adults received in 2020 was truly inspiring,” said Wilson. “Across the nation people are helping inspire happiness in the lives of our residents and I am excited for them to continue receive letters and cards of encouragement and support.”

Only paper mail fitting in traditional envelopes will be received; packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of the residents. Letters can be addressed to residents by using “Inspiring Happiness for Resident c/o” or to employees by using “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by any of the following addresses:

Dallas:

Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin:

GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Longview:

Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo:

Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Email correspondences to Buckner chaplains will be printed out and delivered to residents and employees: Ventana (dmann@buckner.org), Parkway Place (jbender@buckner.org), Buckner Villas (kharpster@buckner.org), Westminster Place (rwebb@buckner.org), Baptist Retirement Community (kevin@buckner.org), Calder Woods (dcarpenter@buckner.org).

In order to mitigate risk to senior adults, considered one of the most vulnerable populations during the spread of COVID-19, Buckner implemented a restricted visitation policy that adheres to guidelines and recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In lieu of current limited visitation procedures, Buckner team members are coming up with a variety of ways to help residents communicate with their loved ones. The methods include technology stations, portable televisions for video conferencing, social media, phone calls and more.