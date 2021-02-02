Newton County Sheriff’s report 2.1.21

Press Release— The Newton County Sheriff’s Office answered 85 calls to service from January 24h to January 31st, 2021. We arrested 9 individuals this week. We currently have 30 inmates in the following Jails, 12 housed in Newton, 17 housed in Jasper, and 1 housed in Polk County.

This week we filed the following charges:

Poss. of C/S /Criminal Trespass B/M:

Assault CBI; Warrant Arrest.

Assault CBI;

Evading Arrest/Detention w/vehicle

Burglar of a Building

Assault Family Violence;

Assault Criminal Trespass/Public Intox

Trespassing calls are still on the rise. There were several suspicious vehicle and activity reports regarding unknown individuals driving around looking into unoccupied homes. These reports were received from Deweyville, Burkeville, Old Salem, Bon Weir, Trout Creek and Call this week. This is a countywide issue that we are focused on. Extra patrols have been assigned and we will continue to keep watch on these areas.

On Monday, we had our K9 evaluated by a K9 Trainer and he checked out okay. We are currently in the process of selecting a K9 Deputy and revitalizing our K9 Program. We are currently looking to fill two (2) opening in Patrol and we are always accepting applications.

We are looking forward to participating in the “Police One” Online Police Training Academy soon. This company is a web-based training solution that provides courses and in-service programs designed for Law Enforcement Officers and Jailers. Some of this in-service training is accredited and is recognized by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). This will save money and time while enhancing our ability to provide quality services to the public.

On Friday, I met with Newton County Law Enforcement Officials and pledged my cooperation and shared plans to help Newton County address the crime problems throughout the county. We plan to meet regularly in the future to ensure our coordinated efforts are achieved.

Please do not hesitate to call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe.