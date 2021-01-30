Vidor Police Beat 1.20-1.26.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 20 – January 26, 2021:
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Theft at the 500 block of Archie Street
- Theft at the 900 block of Harvey Lane
- Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
- Assault at the 300 block of Vidor Drive
Thursday, Jan. 21
- Theft at the 300 block of West Davis Loop
- Assault at the 500 block of Park Street
Friday, Jan. 22
- Found property at West Park Street and Highland
Saturday, Jan. 23
- Assist other agency at the 2300 block of Coronado
- Assist other agency at the 100 block of West Railroad
Sunday, Jan. 24
- Controlled substance near Main and Greathouse
Monday, Jan. 25
- Robbery at the 800 block of Ferndale Street
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Assist other agency at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Len
- Domestic problem at the 800 block of Lamar Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
