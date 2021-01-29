January 29, 2021

Orange Police Beat 1.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:15 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 27, 2021:

  • Criminal traffic violation at the Bear Path and State Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

