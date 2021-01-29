Mustangs roll past Pirates with big second half

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs showed out in their 63-36 victory over the Vidor Pirates in Friday night’s District 22-4A meeting at Mustang Gym Friday night.

Vidor (2-15, 1-8) jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, going up 10-7 to start the game. By halftime, West Orange-Stark (9-12, 4-4) had closed the gap and tied things up 18-18.

The Mustangs came out of the half with all guns blazing. The team scored 24 third-quarter points to the Pirates’ 12, putting WO-S ahead 42-30 at the end of the third. The Mustangs’ Bryan Keller caught fire in the fourth, dropping 11 points in just 2 minutes. This scoring surge was a huge swing for West Orange-Stark and helped to secure a win over their district rival.

The Mustangs’ leader on the night was Michael Wardlow with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Bryan Keller was second on the team in scoring with 13 points, and Quintin Proctor was third with 12 points plus 3 blocks. Vidor’s scoring leader was Easton Walker with 12 points and six rebounds, followed by Nathan Bullard with 10 points and a pair of steals.

West Orange-Stark now moves on to visit Orangefield Tuesday. The Mustangs are a game up on the Bobcats in the win column as they stand in fourth-place in the 22-4A standings. Vidor will face off against Little Cypress-Mauriceville next Tuesday at home.