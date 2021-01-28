Dileo, Lady Bears storm to Anahuac titles

ANAHUAC – The LC-M Lady Bears Golf team teed it up in their first tournament of the year at the Anahuac Athletics Booster Club Tournament.

Montana Dileo tore up the Chambers County golf course with a one under par 72 to win the tournament by ten shots over Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood.

Neely Wozniak also had a solid round as she fired an 89 to finish 4th overall. The team finished with a total score of 393 to win the tournament. Scores were as follows: Dileo – 72, Wozniak – 89, Jaycie Benton – 107, Alysa Weizenegger – 125, and Trinity Williams – 126.