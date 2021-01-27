Stark Foundation provides Gift of Life with critical support

To The Leader

With the generous support of Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, Gift of Life Women’s Breast Health & Cancer Prevention Program provided 30 medically underserved women with free breast health services that included screenings and diagnostic tests at Baptist Hospital – Orange Campus.

For nearly 20 years, the Stark Foundation has supported Gift of Life through generous grants that have advanced its health and wellness efforts to impact the lives of thousands of medically vulnerable Orange County individuals. Through the Foundation’s continuing grant awards, Gift of Life is able to make available its breast cancer screenings, diagnostic tests (mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies), with vital navigation to treatment for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

This funding was critical last year with the unprecedented consequences of Covid-19 and three regional hurricanes. Due to Stark Foundation’s generosity, vulnerable Orange County women who would not otherwise have had access to preventative medical care were able to enjoy a continuity of free medical and educational services from Gift of Life.

With the support of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation and other community supporters, Gift of Life has helped extend the lives of more than 350 Southeast Texans diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer and treated through its lifesaving endeavors.

For more information about Gift of Life and its services, please visit giftoflifebmt.org or call 409-833-3663.