Residents bring Yardi Gras to Orange

As news of the cancelation of Mardi Gras spread throughout Orange County, some residents said enough was enough and they were celebrating anyway.

Neighbors in the Historic District of Old Orange found a way to celebrate and maintain COVID safety protocols by hosting a Yardi Gras.

Beginning on February 1, everyone is encouraged to drive through the Historic District to take in the ‘floats’. Homes will be fully decorated in the purple, gold and green embellishments of Mardi Gras.

The idea for “Yardi Gras” started in New Orleans when local Krewe’s and authorities decided to cancel parades for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local homeowners Kenneth and Beth Wheeler presented the idea of celebrating Yardi Gras in the historic district to their neighbors.

“We want folks to come see all the hard work we’ve put into these homes and show everyone what a great neighborhood we have in Old Orange and at the same time provide some Mardi Gras entertainment that is safe for everyone,” Kenneth said. “We hope to make this an annual celebration and that it grows into something we are known for in Southeast Texas.”

Residents agreed and early began preparing and designing for the ‘Krewe of House Floats’ theme.

A map with participating homes will be available at several local businesses including The Old Orange Café, Lookin Good Salon and TruColors. Or simply drive through and search them out on your own. You may find points of interests you’ve never noticed before, according to a press release.

Yardi Gras begins Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 16, 2021.