Vidor man arrested for robbery

Vidor Police Department received a call of an injured person, at approximately 10:35 a.m., on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the 800 block of Ferndale in Vidor.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the homeowner was attacked by a handyman that she had previously hired. The homeowner advised he had broken into her house and assaulted her.

The handyman, Jason Lee Brown, 40, of Vidor, had been paid for the tasks that he had completed. He returned to the residence and demanded more money from the 74-year-old female resident. When she would not give him what he demanded, he began to beat her causing significant injuries.

Brown then stole her 2011 Lincoln Navigator and fled the scene prior to arrival of officers.

The victim was transported by Allegiance Ambulance Service to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., an officer spotted the stolen Mercury Navigator in the area of Pine Street and Texas Ave in Vidor.

The officer followed the vehicle until other officers were able to assist. Officers were able to take Brown into custody without further incident.

Brown was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility.

He is charged with criminal trespass warrant and aggravated robbery.