Residential Orange Grove is here

By Dawn Burleigh

Much anticipated residential versions of the concrete oranges creating Orange Grove have arrived.

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce announced the newest addition to the Orange Grove Project in an email on Friday. The countywide project is for promoting pride and beautification throughout Orange County.

The concrete residential orange sculptures are 13-inches in diameter and weigh 100 pounds. They can be decorated and personalized for display outside of your home.

The cost for each one is $175.

Once purchased, you will be given a date, time and place to pick up your orange. These will not be delivered.

For more information or to purchase an orange, contact the chamber at 409-883-3536.

In 2019, the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce announced The Orange Grove project.

The project is designed to help bring all the communities in Orange County together while instilling community pride.

Since the arrival of the first 1100-pound concrete oranges in November 2019, residents and businesses alike, have watched as more and more arrive throughout the county.

As part of the project, a map is available on the chambers website to help locate each orange as one travel through the area. Residents have taken the tour and posted pictures of kids sitting by, posing with and otherwise hamming it up for the camera with each orange.

In turn, residents began asking about oranges for residential areas.