January 25, 2021

Photo courtesy BCISD

BASF TOTAL gives STEM grant to BCISD

By Van Wade

Published 9:03 am Monday, January 25, 2021

BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals, LLC awarded Bridge City ISD a STEM grant last week totaling $13,390. These funds will benefit all four of the Bridge City campuses, and help the teachers and students increase their STEM knowledge. BCISD is very thankful for the opportunities the grant provides for the district.

