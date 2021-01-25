BASF TOTAL gives STEM grant to BCISD
BASF TOTAL Petrochemicals, LLC awarded Bridge City ISD a STEM grant last week totaling $13,390. These funds will benefit all four of the Bridge City campuses, and help the teachers and students increase their STEM knowledge. BCISD is very thankful for the opportunities the grant provides for the district.
You Might Like
LC-M Art students participate in Livestock Art Show
One of the big competitions that LC-M Art students participate in each year is the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Art... read more