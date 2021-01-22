Mustang lifters fare well at Silsbee Meet

SILSBEE – On Thursday night the WO-S Mustangs traveled to Silsbee to compete in their annual powerlifting meet, and had a great showing. The Lady Mustangs came home with the Silver, as the Boys brought home the Bronze.

Girls

114lb class

1st place – Jalynn Guillory – with a total of 300lbs

123lb class

1st place – Jayden Miller – with a total of 435lbs

148lb class

1st place – T’era Garrett – with a total of 465lbs

4th place – Ariel Farris – with a total of 415lbs

165lb class

1st place – Kamille Queen – with a total of 590lbs

181lb class

5th place – Katie Hogg – with a total of 445lbs

198lb class

1st place – Aris Batts – with a total of 620lbs

259+lb class

2nd place – Nortazia McGhee – with a total of 575lbs

Boys

148lb class

1st place – Joseph Gomez-Chapa – with a total of 835lbs

198lb class

1st place – Ashton Childress – with a total of 880lbs

2nd place – Benjamin Luna – with a total of 765lbs

242lb class

4th place – Bryson Jordan – with a total of 1,030lbs

275lb class

3rd place – Andrew Wilson – with a total of 955lbs

308lb class

2nd place – Issac Medina – with a total of 985lbs

3rd place – Evan Gray – with a total of 910lbs

4th place – Davin Heard – with a total of 905lbs

SHW class

1st place – Demetrius Hunter – with a total of 1,310lbs