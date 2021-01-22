Lumberton gets past Bears

LUMBERTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears dropped a 75-41 District 22-4A decision on the road to the first-place Lumberton Raiders Friday night.

Ben Elliott led the Bears (10-12, 2-5) with 19 points while Kaine Humberson filtered in 10.

Brock McClure powered the Raiders (14-6, 6-1) with 26 points while Aidan Millican contributed 18.

The Bears will host West Orange-Stark (7-12, 2-4) Tuesday.