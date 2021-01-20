January 20, 2021

St. Mary Catholic School 2nd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:08 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Distinguished (95 & Above)

3rd Grade
Jacob King

90 & Above

3rd Grade
Penny Boehme
Tri Nguyen
Ronan Watters

4th Grade
Tristan Balthazar
Matthew Nguyen

6th Grade
Evalen Rincon
Tristan Tran

7th Grade
Catherine Doan
Paige McKee
Grace Wimberley

8th Grade
Lauren Corrao
Kiera Howington

