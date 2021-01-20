Orange Police Beat 1.15-1.18.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 15 – January 18, 2021:
Friday, Jan. 15
- Weapons offense at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Robbery at the 1000 block of Park Ave.
- Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave.
- Threats at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
Saturday, Jan. 16
- Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Assault at the 2800 block of Enner Road
- Damaged property at the 300 block of 37th Street
Sunday, Jan. 17
- Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Ben Mack
Monday, Jan. 18
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Womack and Old 90
- Theft at the 3300 block of Bowling Lane
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Camellia Ave
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Damaged property at the 1000 block of Cypresswood
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
