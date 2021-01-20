OF competes well in H-J tourney, Bobcat Parks takes top medalist
On Tuesday, the Orangefield varsity boys golf team competed in their first tournament of the year.
The tournament was hosted by Hardin-Jefferson at Idylwild golf course, in Sour Lake. Orangefield Sophomore Xander Parks took first place, shooting a 77 with the team finishing in the top 5, 1st place PNG (333), 2nd Place West Brook (360), Hardin-Jefferson (370), Orangefield (388), and Bridge City (391). The team will be traveling to Rayburn Country to compete in the Jasper Invitational on Monday.
