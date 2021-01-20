January 20, 2021

Lions Den playground reopen

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:49 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Lions Den Park playground reopened with new playground equipment designed to be all inclusive friendly, from the extra-wide spacings on the playground equipment, to the specially-designed “swing” that is designed to fit children in wheelchairs.  In areas throughout the park are musical activity stations for those with sensory issues.

