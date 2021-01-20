Letter to The Editor: A pendulum swings in two directions

It is a law of physics that when a pendulum is set in motion, it tends to swing an equal amount in both directions. This could serve as an analogy for how societies behave when divided fairly equally into two opposing camps.

During most of last year the ‘Left: rioted leaving a path of destruction in a number of cities plus a number of dead.

Just a few days ago, the ‘Right’ decided to riot and took over the United States Capital. There was a fair amount of destruction and five lives were lost.

The pendulum has now started to swing in both directions and if we don’t take bold action as a united people, we will surely suffer devastating consequences.

Ed Henry

Orange, Texas