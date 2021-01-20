Lady Bears battle Barbers Hill to a tie

LITTLE CYPRESS – The LC-M Lady Battlin’ Bears took on the Barbers Hill Lady Eagles in their last non-district game of the season, and left everything on the field at Bear Stadium Tuesday night.

After a long and tough preseason schedule, the girls once again battled every minute of the match.

The defense led by Loren Rodriguez helped Matalyn Hill maintain a strong backfield which consisted of Kaylee Potter and Semma’ Alhatri. Lili Moullec, Anayeli Hernandez, and Sarah Hormell were able to pull double duty and hold up the first line of defense all while pushing the ball up the field.

The Lady Eagles were only able to score once late in the first after reaching on a Lady Bear defensive error, but that didn’t become a hindrance. The Lady Bears buckled up and went to work.

Wingers Brooklyn Leonard and Presley Rives held down the far sides of the field and maintained great field position. Alyssa Ammons and McKenzie Freeman took advantage of the wingers’ crosses and put pressure on the Lady Eagle defense. During the last ten minutes late in the second half, midfielder Annabelle Fisher connected an exchange with Alex Orosco for a goal to tie up the game.

At the end of regulation, the score was 1-1. The Lady Bears end preseason with a record of 4-3-4 against stout competition. The girls begin district play on Tuesday in Jasper against the Lady Bulldogs with Varsity at 5 p.m.