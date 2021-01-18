January 18, 2021

  • 55°
Photo courtesy LC-MISD

LCJH announces All-Region Band chairs

By Van Wade

Published 8:51 am Monday, January 18, 2021

Little Cypress Junior High School Band Director Daniel Wilhelm announced the names of LCJH students who earned chairs in the recent Texas Music Educators Association (TMEa) All Region Band competition.

They are, front row from left – Kyndall Davis, Franklin Ortiz, Elias Jureidini, Rylee Lofton and Cheyenne Powell. Not pictured – Isabella Ibarra, flute

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar