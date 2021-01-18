Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser
Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, on Saturday, January 30, behind Murphy’s Gas Station on Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.
