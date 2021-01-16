Alzheimer’s Insights: Studies research effect of dementia and COVID

The effects of COVID on the human body will be studied for years – and the Alzheimer’s Association has published research from Gabriel de Erausquin, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc., of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio on the long term effects of viral infections on the brain.

Additional research article authors include Drs. Sudha Seshadri of UT Health San Antonio, and Maria Carrillo and Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The article surveys 100 years of data.

Researchers have found there is a clear connection between COVID and brain dysfunction. Viral infections such as COVID may increase the risk for Alzheimer’s and other similar disorders.

The Alzheimer’s Association and representatives from more than 30 countries — with technical guidance from the World Health Organization — have formed an international consortium to study the short- and long-term consequences of COVID-19 on the brain and nervous system in people at different ages, and from different genetic backgrounds.

The Alzheimer’s Association is funding the initial work of the consortium.

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org