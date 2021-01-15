Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.14-12.20.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 14 – December 20, 2020:
Monday, Dec. 14
- Animal nuisance at the 1500 block of Stagg Drive in Vidor
- Burglary at the 19000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2000 block of Alice Street in Orange.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
- Assault at the 1500 block of Antler in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2700 block of Main Street in Vidor
- Possible assault at the 1400 block of Elizabeth Stone Street in Bridge City
- Sexual assault of a child in Orange
- Disturbance at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
Wednesday, Dec. 16
- Criminal mischief at the 7500 block of Circle 3 Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3900 block of Noah Drive in Orange
- Criminal mischief on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Assault at the 4600 block of Elliott Street in Vidor
Thursday, Dec. 17
- Traffic stop near Farm to Market Road 1131 and Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor. The driver was arrested for pending criminal charges.
- Suspicious circumstances at an undisclosed location in Vidor. One person was arrested for narcotics.
- Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Burglary at the 8000 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 800 block of Courmier Street in Vidor
- Traffic stop on Caney Creek Road in Vidor. One person arrested for pending criminal charges
Friday, Dec. 18
- Traffic stop at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor. A person was arrested for pending criminal charges
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 2000 block of Tanager Trail in Orange
- Traffic collision involving a county vehicle
- Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
- Assault at the 4000 block of Elliott Street in Vidor
Saturday, Dec. 19
- Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Burglary at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 900 block of Yandell Street in Vidor
Sunday, Dec. 20
- Theft at the 2000 block of Alvin Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 9000 block of Bill Lane in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
